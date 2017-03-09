Tri-State school considering move to Four-day school week

Imagine if your kids only went to school for four days a week. That's what one Tri-State school district is proposing to parents.

The Monroe City R-1 School District sent out a community-wide survey to find out how many parents would support a four-day school week. The superintendent said most people like the idea. Now, the district is considering the next step.

The Monroe City School District has been talking about moving to four-day weeks for about a year. Superintendent Tracy Bottoms said the goal is to increase professional development opportunities for teachers.

"We need to give our faculty and staff adequate time to prepare our kids for what everybody is asking for when they walk out the doors," Bottoms said.

Bottoms said he's pleased to learn through a recent survey that most people are open to the idea.

"If you took some of those categories of very supportive, supportive, need more information, put them together, you'd be at over 60 percent in favor," Bottoms added.

But, the survey revealed a lot of unanswered questions from the community. The main one being about daycare. Parent Sarah Addison said she pays a flat monthly rate for child care, so a four-day school week sounds fine to her.

"I think that extra day will be beneficial," Addison said. "Towards the end of the week, they're burnt out, they aren't wanting to go, they don't concentrate as well."

But for some parents, finding a place for their kids to go for a whole day may be tough.

"What do we do for daycare?" Bottoms said. "Which is always and issue, especially for our elementary kids."

Teachers says this could increase learning in the classroom.

"One thing that you miss in a five day school is you miss that opportunity to sit down, analyze the feedback that you're getting," teacher Eric Murphy said. "Then tier your instruction to accommodate all the kids and where they're at."

Bottoms said they have not set anything in stone, but the new schedule would likely be Tuesday through Friday extending each day by a half hour to 45 minutes. That would keep the same amount of instructional hours as a five-day week.

Bottoms added that the earliest this would happen would be for the 2018-2019 school year. The results of the survey will be reviewed by the board on Monday.



