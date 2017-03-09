QHS music students prepare for 25th annual Showcase of Excellence

Music students at Quincy High School are gearing up for a big competition this weekend. The 25th annual Showcase of Excellence is in the high school gym all day Saturday.

Instructor Matt Gabriel says more than 30 groups from high schools all across the Tri-States will perform-- from jazz to show choir.

This event is the biggest fundraiser for the music program at the Quincy Public School District.

"Events like this are important for the students number one to showcase what they've been working on, and number two for us to financially be able to function as a music department for the Quincy Public Schools," Gabriel said.

Tickets are 10 dollars for adults and 8 for students. The showcase will start at 8:15 Saturday morning at Quincy High School.

