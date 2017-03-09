Elementary students watch opera performance - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Elementary students watch opera performance

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Little Red Riding Hood opera performance Little Red Riding Hood opera performance
Students were able to participate in the show Students were able to participate in the show
Students enjoying performance Students enjoying performance

Washington Elementary school students got a nice surprise as the Muddy River Opera Company put on an opera performance Thursday.

Students were able to watch John Wood Community College and Quincy University students collaborate and put on a "Little Red Riding Hood" show. The company has been at area schools all week putting on the performance, students were even able to participate in the show.

"They really enjoy it, we do a little bit of education about singing and voice parts and today the kids got to warm up with us and learn some of the interesting warm ups we do as singers, the kids love it,” said Connie Phillips, stage director for Muddy River Opera Company.

Friday students at Madison school in Quincy will be able to enjoy the show.

