Elementary students watch opera performance

The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees approved a $227.2 million preliminary spending plan Friday for fiscal year 2018, according to a news release.More >>
Mosquitoes collected this week in Adams County tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the health department.More >>
Iowa State Fire Marshal Jeff Quigle says five permanent locations have started selling fireworks in the state.More >>
A Hannibal man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Bloomington, Illinois, according to the coroner.More >>
Quincy Notre Dame officials broke ground on a $6 million expansion project during a ceremony Friday morning.More >>
A woman in New Jersey received a lesson in texting while walking, falling down an open cellar door along a sidewalk.More >>
At least nine children across the country have already died this year from being left in a hot car.More >>
Local families enjoyed comfortable conditions Thursday as Family Swim Night resumed at Quincy's Jackson-Lincoln pool.More >>
A warning from college officials after 10 students admitted to Harvard University saw their admissions rescinded for posts on social media.More >>
For some Quincians, the summer season doesn't officially begin until music fills the downtown square.More >>
