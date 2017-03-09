Officials asking community for input on next step for old Waveri - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Officials asking community for input on next step for old Wavering Aquatic Center

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Park district plans to ask the community what's next for the old Wavering Aquatic Center. Thursday night, the park board approved a bid to demolish the pool and slide. 

The whole project came in thousands of dollars under budget.

The Park District is holding a meeting next Friday to get ideas from the public on what to do with the park next.

