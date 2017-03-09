QPS extends Superintendent Webb's contract

Webb's contract will now run through June of 2022.

The QPS School Board held a special meeting on Thursday in which Superintendent Webb agreed to a five year contract extension.

Stability and consistency are two things that the Quincy public school district has been longing for, for years, School Board President Sayeed Ali said.

"We haven't had a superintendent lately that has been around for a long time, so that peace of mind, that consistency, what we're trying to accomplish, that's a big deal." Ali said.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said on Thursday that he's in it for the long haul.

"For the 6,700 kids in Quincy and the 1,100 teachers and staff, I've only been here a year, but they're a great group." Webb said.

Webb added that he's looking forward to the future, but there is plenty of work to be done. Projects like opening up the five new elementary schools and improving the district's financial situation are at the top of his list.

"We're hoping to turn that around over time with some help from the state, and us doing some things in the district to tighten our belt and do things." Webb added. "Hopefully we give our teachers at some point a very big raise."

However, one person who didn't get a big raise was Webb. While he'll be raking in $190,000 a year, he's asked the district to never give him a raise larger than the raise given to the lowest-paid teacher.

"If there are little raises or not raises, I should be part of that as well." Webb noted.

Webb also said that he wants to be a support to those he works with, which was a big part of his decision.

"I've enjoyed my first year here, and I hope to stay for a long time." Webb said.

You can view Webb's contract extension below.