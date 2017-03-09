Annual Hannibal High School 'Finance Feud' - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Annual Hannibal High School 'Finance Feud'

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal High School held the annual Finance Feud this evening with students taking on their hometown financial experts.

The annual event gives Hannibal finance students the chance to prepare for the state and national Finance Challenge competitions.

It also gives them experience running a fundraising event. The proceeds went towards future field trips and finance competitions.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.