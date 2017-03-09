QND's Bottorff, Unity's Miller receive All-State accolades

(WGEM) -- Two area boys basketball players in Illinois have been named Second Team All-State in their respective classes by the Associated Press.



Quincy Notre Dame's Justin Bottorff received the honor in Class 2A after averaging just shy of 18 points and seven rebounds a game to help guide the Raiders to a spot in the Super-Sectional.



Bottorff also surpassed 1,000 points for his career.



Unity's Cory Miller is Second Team All-State in 1A.



He too lifted his team to the Elite Eight while averaging 21 points and eight rebounds a game.



Miller wrapped up his career with more than 1,600 points and was named Most Valuable Player in three different tournaments during the regular season.





**CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Noah Frederking, Okawville (6-4, Sr., G) 95

Tyler McCormick, Colfax Ridgeview (5-10, Sr., G) 76

Jordan Doss, Chicago Hope Academy (6-6, Sr., G) 68

Jered Cain, Patoka (6-2, Sr., PG) 61

Drew Gibson, Effingham St. Anthony (6-3, Sr., G) 57



**CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Cory Miller, Mendon Unity (6-3, Sr., G) 54

Chaz Sardin, Peoria Quest (5-10, Sr., G) 47

Will Clausel, Newark (6-4, Sr., PG) 47

Seth Ramsey, Gallatin County (6-2, Sr., G) 38

Jamel Alausa, Chicago University (6-7, Sr., F) 30



**CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION (12 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Owen Landwehr, Annawan (6-3, Jr., G) 29; Kyle Smith, Marissa (5-10, Sr., G) 20; Rahim McKee-Strong, DePue (6-6, Jr. C) 18; Jack Wolfe, Aurora Christian (6-4, Jr., G) 17; Caleb Vaughn, Crab Orchard (6-3, Sr., G) 17; Dawson Maus, Oblong (6-0, Sr., G) 16; Braden Webb, Goreville (5-11, Jr., PG) 14; Austin Guy, Orangeville (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Dave Taylor, Cairo (6-2, Sr., G) 8; Brennen Woods, Elgin Harvest Christian (6-4, Sr., G) 6; Steven Price, Buffalo Tri-City (6-2, Sr., G) 6; Zee Johnson, Elverado (6-2, Jr., F) 6.



-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Austin Galloway, Pawnee 5; Landon Feezel, St. Elmo/Brownstown 5; Noah Young, Colfax Ridgeview 3; Garrett Belcher, Patoka 3; Shane Ganz, Okawville 3; Nathan Doty, Niantic Sangamon Valley 3.





**CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Raekwon Drake, Chicago Orr (6-5, Jr., SF) 68

Brandon Trimble, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3, Sr., G) 65

Taylor Bruninga, Illini Bluffs (6-8, Sr., F) 63

Demarius Jacobs, Chicago Uplift (6-3, Sr., G) 60

Gentry Whiteman, Rockridge (5-11, Sr., G) 56



**CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Justin Bottorff, Quincy Notre Dame (6-7, Sr., F) 53

Jackson Marcotte, Mount Carmel (6-7, Jr., PF) 41

Mitch Hardiek, Teutopolis (6-3, Sr., G/F) 39

Justin Fox, Dwight (6-5, Sr., G) 36

Charles Payton, Stanford Olympia (6-7, Sr., F) 36



**CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION (20 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)

NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS

Max Muller, Petersburg PORTA (6-5, Sr., F) 35; Justin Carpenter, Mt. Carmel (6-8, G/F, Sr.) 23; Perry Cowan, Chicago DePaul (6-4, Soph., F) 21; Eric Higgs, Farmington (6-8, Sr., G) 20; Trey Layden, Hoopeston (6-1, Sr. G) 16; Nick Price, Gillespie (6-2, Sr., G) 10; Chris Bell, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (6-2, Sr., G) 9; Trevor Davis, Waterloo Gibault (6-4, Sr., F) 8; Jake Pennell, Williamsville (6-1, Sr., G) 8; Kelvin Cortez-Harvey, Elgin St. Edward (5-11, Sr., G) 8; Mark McGrath, Lisle (6-2, Sr., F) 8; Juan Contreras, Kewanee (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Conor Honan, Tremont (6-4, Sr., F) 6; Richie Well, Vandalia (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Isaiah Saulsberry, Harrisburg (6-0, Jr., G) 6; J.C. Moll, Pinckneyville (5-9, Jr., PG) 6; Braden Attebury, Eldorado (6-4, Jr., F) 6; Ethan Partridge, Eldorado (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Carson Frakes, Rockridge (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Calvin Fisher, Monticello (6-5, Jr., F) 6.



-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Dylan Dirks, Robinson 5; Andrew Morrissey, Winnebago 3; Malcolm Miller, Shelbyville 3; Walker Sandschafer, Robinson 3; Layne Kircher, Meridian 3; Sammy Green, Alton Marquette 3; Carter Cramsey, Quincy Notre Dame 3.