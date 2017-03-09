QND's Bottorff, Unity's Miller receive All-State accolades

(WGEM) -- Two area boys basketball players in Illinois have been named Second Team All-State in their respective classes by the Associated Press.
Quincy Notre Dame's Justin Bottorff received the honor in Class 2A after averaging just shy of 18 points and seven rebounds a game to help guide the Raiders to a spot in the Super-Sectional.
Bottorff also surpassed 1,000 points for his career.
Unity's Cory Miller is Second Team All-State in 1A.
He too lifted his team to the Elite Eight while averaging 21 points and eight rebounds a game.
Miller wrapped up his career with more than 1,600 points and was named Most Valuable Player in three different tournaments during the regular season.
**CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Noah Frederking, Okawville (6-4, Sr., G) 95
Tyler McCormick, Colfax Ridgeview (5-10, Sr., G) 76
Jordan Doss, Chicago Hope Academy (6-6, Sr., G) 68
Jered Cain, Patoka (6-2, Sr., PG) 61
Drew Gibson, Effingham St. Anthony (6-3, Sr., G) 57
**CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Cory Miller, Mendon Unity (6-3, Sr., G) 54
Chaz Sardin, Peoria Quest (5-10, Sr., G) 47
Will Clausel, Newark (6-4, Sr., PG) 47
Seth Ramsey, Gallatin County (6-2, Sr., G) 38
Jamel Alausa, Chicago University (6-7, Sr., F) 30
**CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION (12 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Owen Landwehr, Annawan (6-3, Jr., G) 29; Kyle Smith, Marissa (5-10, Sr., G) 20; Rahim McKee-Strong, DePue (6-6, Jr. C) 18; Jack Wolfe, Aurora Christian (6-4, Jr., G) 17; Caleb Vaughn, Crab Orchard (6-3, Sr., G) 17; Dawson Maus, Oblong (6-0, Sr., G) 16; Braden Webb, Goreville (5-11, Jr., PG) 14; Austin Guy, Orangeville (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Dave Taylor, Cairo (6-2, Sr., G) 8; Brennen Woods, Elgin Harvest Christian (6-4, Sr., G) 6; Steven Price, Buffalo Tri-City (6-2, Sr., G) 6; Zee Johnson, Elverado (6-2, Jr., F) 6.
-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Austin Galloway, Pawnee 5; Landon Feezel, St. Elmo/Brownstown 5; Noah Young, Colfax Ridgeview 3; Garrett Belcher, Patoka 3; Shane Ganz, Okawville 3; Nathan Doty, Niantic Sangamon Valley 3.
**CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Raekwon Drake, Chicago Orr (6-5, Jr., SF) 68
Brandon Trimble, St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3, Sr., G) 65
Taylor Bruninga, Illini Bluffs (6-8, Sr., F) 63
Demarius Jacobs, Chicago Uplift (6-3, Sr., G) 60
Gentry Whiteman, Rockridge (5-11, Sr., G) 56
**CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Justin Bottorff, Quincy Notre Dame (6-7, Sr., F) 53
Jackson Marcotte, Mount Carmel (6-7, Jr., PF) 41
Mitch Hardiek, Teutopolis (6-3, Sr., G/F) 39
Justin Fox, Dwight (6-5, Sr., G) 36
Charles Payton, Stanford Olympia (6-7, Sr., F) 36
**CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION (20 TOTAL; IN ORDER OF POINTS)
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Max Muller, Petersburg PORTA (6-5, Sr., F) 35; Justin Carpenter, Mt. Carmel (6-8, G/F, Sr.) 23; Perry Cowan, Chicago DePaul (6-4, Soph., F) 21; Eric Higgs, Farmington (6-8, Sr., G) 20; Trey Layden, Hoopeston (6-1, Sr. G) 16; Nick Price, Gillespie (6-2, Sr., G) 10; Chris Bell, Kankakee Bishop McNamara (6-2, Sr., G) 9; Trevor Davis, Waterloo Gibault (6-4, Sr., F) 8; Jake Pennell, Williamsville (6-1, Sr., G) 8; Kelvin Cortez-Harvey, Elgin St. Edward (5-11, Sr., G) 8; Mark McGrath, Lisle (6-2, Sr., F) 8; Juan Contreras, Kewanee (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Conor Honan, Tremont (6-4, Sr., F) 6; Richie Well, Vandalia (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Isaiah Saulsberry, Harrisburg (6-0, Jr., G) 6; J.C. Moll, Pinckneyville (5-9, Jr., PG) 6; Braden Attebury, Eldorado (6-4, Jr., F) 6; Ethan Partridge, Eldorado (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Carson Frakes, Rockridge (6-5, Sr., F) 6; Calvin Fisher, Monticello (6-5, Jr., F) 6.
-- NOTE: Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Dylan Dirks, Robinson 5; Andrew Morrissey, Winnebago 3; Malcolm Miller, Shelbyville 3; Walker Sandschafer, Robinson 3; Layne Kircher, Meridian 3; Sammy Green, Alton Marquette 3; Carter Cramsey, Quincy Notre Dame 3.
