6th Street closure causing confusion for drivers

The partial closing of 6th Street has caused some confusion for local drivers.

A section of sixth street between Broadway and Vermont in Quincy is partially closed.

Yet some drivers have only realized its a dead end right as they've started turning, which has caused them to swerve back onto Broadway.

We reached out to the Quincy Police Department to find out if such a problem has created more accidents but were unable to reach them.

Drivers like Lisa Trone of Quincy noted that they'd like to see something get done.

"Block the whole thing off I guess." Trone suggested. "I wouldn't have turned in here. It's only partially blocked off. Block the whole street off."

That stretch of 6th Street will eventually be completely shut down as the new Adams County jail is built.