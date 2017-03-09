Thursday's Area Scores - March 9

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 Semifinals*

5) Scotland County: 22

1) Skyline: 46

Chelsea Wood/Abi Feeney: 8 pts each

Calesse Bair: 4 pts (all in 4th quarter)

Lady Tigers: (27-2), 26 turnovers

-- Scotland County vs. Oran (Third Place Game - Friday, 7:45 p.m. at Mizzou Arena)





**College Basketball, Men's**



(Region 24 Tournament Quarterfinals)

Lincoln Land: 67

John Wood: 69

- Overtime

Gabe McKenzie: 25 pts (game winning basket with :0.3 left)

Danilo Ranger/Larry Plummer: 12 pts each

-- John Wood vs. Lincoln (Friday, 6 p.m.)





**College Baseball**



25) Indianapolis: 5

15) Quincy: 9

Dominic Miles: 2 RBI's

Riley Martin: WP, 6.1 IP, 5 ER (carried no-hitter into 7th inning)

Hawks: (8-5)





**College Softball**



Hannibal-LaGrange: 2

Cardinal Stritch: 1



Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

Siena Heights: 10