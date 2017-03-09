Thursday's Area Scores - March 9

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 Semifinals*
5) Scotland County: 22
1) Skyline: 46
Chelsea Wood/Abi Feeney: 8 pts each
Calesse Bair: 4 pts (all in 4th quarter)
Lady Tigers: (27-2), 26 turnovers
-- Scotland County vs. Oran (Third Place Game - Friday, 7:45 p.m. at Mizzou Arena)
**College Basketball, Men's**
(Region 24 Tournament Quarterfinals)
Lincoln Land: 67
John Wood: 69
- Overtime
Gabe McKenzie: 25 pts (game winning basket with :0.3 left)
Danilo Ranger/Larry Plummer: 12 pts each
-- John Wood vs. Lincoln (Friday, 6 p.m.)
**College Baseball**
25) Indianapolis: 5
15) Quincy: 9
Dominic Miles: 2 RBI's
Riley Martin: WP, 6.1 IP, 5 ER (carried no-hitter into 7th inning)
Hawks: (8-5)
**College Softball**
Hannibal-LaGrange: 2
Cardinal Stritch: 1
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
Siena Heights: 10
