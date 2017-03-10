Distracted driving fuels rise of insurance rates

More than 40,000 people died on the road last year, and many of those deaths are blamed on distracted driving.

Insurance companies claim stats like that are the reason why the average car insurance premium has jumped 16% since 2011, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Patrol Sergeant Bryan Dusch of the Quincy Police Department said they're cracking down on distracted driving, and wanted drivers to know the consequences.

"If you have traffic crashes due to distracted driving, which you're gonna get a ticket for because it's probably gonna be your fault or just a straight ticket from violating the electronic communications law you're probably looking at your rates going up at some point from your insurance company," he said.

Derek Zahm of State Farm said the good news is, if you are a safe driver, you shouldn't see your car insurance rates increase.

"Rates are gonna go up, but they're gonna go up for that person that had the accident or that caused the accident that was distracted by texting or using their phone," he said.

Zahm also said there are ways to lower your insurance rates such as maintaining a good driving record, and bundling your insurance policies.