Lovelace found not guilty

Lovelace was emotional after being found not guilty.

Attorneys and Curtis Lovelace stand up before the verdict was read.

A jury found Curtis Lovelace not guilty of first-degree murder Friday in a Springfield courtroom.

The verdict was announced just before 4 p.m. When the verdict was announced, the family of Curtis Lovelace cheered while he cried. His attorney, Jon Loevy, was also emotional and hugged Lovelace.

"I don't know how I would have done it and how my family would have done it without Christine and everyone stayed strong," Lovelace said following the verdict.

Defense attorney Jon Loevy said it was "a different feeling" when asked about his emotional response to the verdict. He said this was his first murder trial.

Prosecuting attorney Ed Parkinson said he was disappointed but the "jury has spoken." He said he felt Cory's memory was being "tarnished" in the trial and she didn't deserve to die at such a young age.

Lovelace and his family stayed in the courtroom for several minutes after court ended.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday afternoon and the jury was given its instructions by the judge.

Lovelace is on trial for the second time in just over a year. He is accused of murdering his first wife Cory back in 2006.

The day began with the defense resting its case. The prosecution did not have a rebuttal.

The attorneys from both sides and Judge Bob Hardwick then held a brief conference. Hardwick gave the jury instructions before closing arguments began.

The prosecution was the first to give closing arguments. Attorney David Robinson handled those duties for the state.

"Don't trust me," Robinson said. He told the jury to use judgment through the testimony.

During his argument, Robinson reviewed numerous testimonies given throughout the trial. He took about an hour and 20 minutes.

"I think you know exactly who this guy is and I think the evidence has shown he's the guy who almost got away with murder," Robinson said to the jury.

Attorney Jon Loevy began the defense's closing arguments around 11:10 a.m. He began by thanking the jury and saying "I'm sure you have other things you need to do."

Loevy also reviewed some testimony.

Loevy focused a lot of time on Detective Adam Gibson's investigation. He referenced an email from Dr. Scott Denton to Gibson that he said wasn't supposed to make it to the defense. He called it a "smoking gun".

"It's beyond a reasonable doubt she wasn't suffocated," Loevy told jurors.

Lovelace took the stand Thursday, which was something he didn't do in the first trial. He discussed the day Cory died, among other things, and got emotional at times.

Two of Lovelace's sons also testified Thursday.

The defense also called a forensic pathologist from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the stand. He testified that his belief was Cory died of an acute fatty liver and was not smothered.

You can catch up on the case here with comprehensive coverage from WGEM News and the Herald-Whig.