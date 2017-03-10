3 arrested in Keokuk on drug charges

Authorities in Lee County, Iowa, reported three drug arrests Friday.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said Denise Wray Powell, 28, of Keokuk, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor drug warrant. The task force said she was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth).

In an unrelated case, the task force said Tecarl L. D. Steele, 26, of Keokuk, and Jenna L. Whiston, 29, of Kahoka, Missouri, were arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Authorities said Steele was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, maintaining a drug house, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and marijuana), interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Whiston was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.