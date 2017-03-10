Ground work finishes up for Hannibal BPW diesel generator project

The Hannibal Board of Public Works is one step closer to completing its diesel generator project.

Crews are finishing up ground work on the site where eight of BPW's 10 new generators will go. BPW bought them to help meet power demands on peak days and to run in case of an emergency. The new equipment means residents could see a cheaper bill in the future.

"We can know what our cost is going to be in the future, therefore we know that we don't have to raise rates or we can raise them only minimally, so that cost savings is going to trickle down to our customer and hopefully save them money," Hannibal Board of Public Works Public Relations Coordinator Kari Goodman said.

BPW officials say the project is expected to wrap up by spring 2018.