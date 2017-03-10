Wikileaks Documents a Public Concern

Craig Hall, owner of Eagle Technologies, is concerned about the most recent Wikileaks documents.

iPhones are one of the devices successfully hacked by the CIA.

How often do you think of who else might be looking at your iPhone? In light of recent Wikileaks documents, Amber Woodworth is thinking more about privacy.

"Everything is on my phone," Woodworth, a Mendon resident, said. "If I lose it, I lose everything."

The documents show that the CIA successfully hacked a variety of technology products for national security purposes, including iPhone, Android devices and Wi-Fi routers.

"We would have to assume that people other than just the government or someone acting in our best interests could potentially exploit those things," Craig Hall, the owner of Eagle Technologies, said.

Hall recommended downloading apps sparingly to avoid abundant access from outside parties.

"You can decide what you need for your lifestyle and the things that don't apply," Hall said. "Don't just get something because everybody else seems to be getting it."

When it comes to maintaining your privacy, technology professionals said it's best to simply use your common sense.

"Behave yourself and behave as if what you're doing is visible," Hall said.

Ultimately, Hall said the right to privacy at the expense of national security isn't a black or white decision.

"Where our rights start and stop and how we can be harmed is probably a much longer discussion for the politicians as well as the philosophers," Hall said.

