Fire damages old Amtrak building in Hannibal

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Firefighters were called to an old Amtrak building at 314 S. Main Street and Warren Barrett Drive in Hannibal just after 6:30 p.m. Friday. 

Upon arrival, Hannibal fire department said they found a single story vacant brick building with flames coming out of the side and rear of the structure.

Firefighters say they were able to get the fire under control in about five to ten minutes.

Hannibal Fire Captain Ryan Neisen says a back window was broken but it's unclear how long it had been that way.

Fire Officials say they were on scene for about two hours performing salvage and overhaul procedures. 

Investigators are still looking for a cause to the fire.  

