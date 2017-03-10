Dream Shot: Hanneman's buzzer beater part of WIU's NCAA run

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- When Western Illinois junior Taylor Hanneman kept her team's NCAA Tournament hopes intact with a buzzer beating three-pointer earlier this week she said her body went limp.



Thankfully Hanneman's teammates were there to keep her from falling to the floor.



"After it went in I needed my team to hold me up because it was amazing (and) awesome," Hanneman said.



"There's nothing I could have thought of in words, just it went in...it went in."



"It was just magical," head coach JD Gravina explained.



"You think of March madness, you dream of March madness, and that was March madness. It was really neat to experience that."



Hanneman's heroic basket goes back more than a decade when she envisioned having an opportunity like the one put in front of her in Tuesday's Summit League Tournament championship.



"One of your dreams, or goals, in your career is to hit a shot like that," she said.



"I've been wanting to do that since I was six years old. To have that stage, to glorify God, and to be on this team to do it for them, I think it was amazing. It was awesome."



Gravina added: "If you listen to the video really closely you can hear me say, 'It's in.'



"I just had a lot of faith in Taylor. She hits tough shots in practice every single day. She's a kid that can really get off a good shot even if maybe she's not that open."



The Leathernecks outscored IUPUI 13-5 in overtime to clinch their first conference tournament title, and NCAA Tournament berth, in 22 years.



And rock start treatment on the Macomb campus.



"We're getting congratulations here and there. People are like, 'Hey, did you hit that shot?' Yeah, I hit the shot," Hanneman said.



"I don't know what to say besides thank you. Every one is just super into it. The fact that they were watching women's basketball when they could have been doing something else it just means a lot to us. I think it shows a lot for our community, too."