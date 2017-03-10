Louisiana's Henderson honored by MaxPreps

LOUISIANA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Normally area athletes are competing for Prep Athlete of the Week, or Play of the Week, honors.



However, Louisiana's Samantha Henderson earned a national award for her performance on the basketball court, softball diamond, track, and efforts in the community on Friday.



Henderson was named January's MaxPreps Female Athlete of the Month.



The Bulldogs catcher, who is set to play softball at Westminster in the fall, is one of just 24 high school athletes nationwide who win the award annually.



"I was super excited. I almost cried because I was so happy because it was not expected from someone from such a small school, such a small area, that no one really knows about, too," Henderson said.



According to MaxPreps representative Will Arens, "A lot of people have a common misconception that you have to come from big to be big. But what is great about this award is that it shows that you can be in a small town such as Louisiana. You can go and do great things right within your community."



Along with her activities at Louisiana High School, Henderson also volunteers with Rotary Club, American Red Cross, and Special Olympics.



She's also a member of the National Honor Society.