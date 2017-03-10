Proposed bill would remove healthy food requirements

QPS noted that they will continue serving healthy food regardless of the bill's outcome.

Barbagiovanni noted that some kids only receive nutritious foods when they are at school.

New federal legislation aims to do away with school lunch nutrition standards set back in 2012.

Sam Barbagiovanni attends at Quincy Junior High School. He said on Friday that he appreciates healthy options for his school lunches.

"It makes me feel a lot healthier overall and it helps me focus on learning, compared to if I ate a lot of junk food, where if I a lot of fruits and vegetables I would feel a lot better." Barbagiovanni said.

However, House Bill 610, a bill proposed by U.S. Representative Steve King of Iowa, would remove requirements that schools increase the availability of more nutritious foods. Sam noted that he isn't too sure that's the best thing to do.

"Some people might not be able to make as mature of a decision for what to eat, because they might be uneducated in that category, and there might need to be requirements because people might not know what would be the best to eat." Barbagiovanni said.

Director of QPS Food Services Jean Kinder added that having nutritious food available is crucial for students to be successful in academics. So, despite any possible rollback on requirements, QPS would continue offering healthy food.

"There's more diseases caused by lack of nutrition or over consumption of food, so nutrition is very important in the well-being of our kids as students, and as they grow to be adults." Kinder said.

Sam agreed, noting that taking away requirements might not provide other students with a much needed nutritional boost.

"For a lot of people the lunch that we get here might be the healthiest meal that they get out of the entire day, and I think it really helps them get through the last couple of hours of school." Barbagiovanni said.

That House Bill is still in committee, and there's no word on how soon it could be called for a vote on the floor.