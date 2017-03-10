Quincy salt crews prepare for potential winter weather - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy salt crews prepare for potential winter weather

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy salt crews were getting ready for potential weather Friday afternoon.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy road rrews said Friday that they're ready to tackle slick streets in the night.

Workers at the Central Services Department spent the day getting trucks ready, putting blades on trucks and loading up with salt.

Director Kevin McClean says the city ordered around 1000 tons of salt for this winter and they've got another order of salt on the way.

"As far as our supply, we are in really, really good shape." McClean noted. "So we should have plenty for anything that comes our way."

McClean added that the city has saved on the salt and overtime budget this winter, due to the very mild conditions.

