Lowe's brings out winter gear as weather changes

Winter weather gear on display at Lowe's in anticipation of the drop in temperatures.

With potential winter weather in our immediate forecast, many businesses have brought back their winter gear.

In anticipation, Lowe's reintroduced many winter items such as shovels, gloves and ice melt. The sudden drop in temperatures is not uncommon in the Midwest, and therefore businesses say they must always be prepared for sudden changes in temperature.

"We are ready either way," Lowe's Assistant Store Manager Joe Guzman said. "We have an abundance of stuff that carries over from year to year. So, we do have it ready, we do order enough for the year, for the months to come. So we are ready and prepared."

Lowe's says the shift to colder weather has not affected business, and that they are ready to bounce back to spring mode at any time.