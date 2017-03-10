Illinois Gov. Rauner signs criminal justice reform bill - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois Gov. Rauner signs criminal justice reform bill

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Friday, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed a new law to reduce the state's prison population.

It's part of a larger push for criminal justice reform. The legislation gives special consideration for trauma victims in high crime areas, expands rehabilitative programming, and seeks to offer alternatives to prison, like probation.

Rauner says his goal is to reduce the state's prison population by 25 percent by 2025.

Lawmakers say a historic coalition of Democrats and Republicans came together to pass the bill

