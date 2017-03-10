Friday Sports Extra - March 10

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 Third Place*
5) Scotland County: 49
Oran: 41
Calesse Bair: 17 pts, 9 rebs
Chelsea Wood: 14 pts, 10 rebs
Abi Feeney: 11 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists, 5 steals
Lady Tigers: (28-2), outscored Oran 13-3 in third quarter (first state tournament trophy in any sport in school's history)
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
-- Region 24 Tournament
Lincoln: 81
John Wood: 66
Gabe McKenzie: 24 pts
Trail Blazers: (19-13)
(WOMEN)
-- Region 24 Tournament
Lewis & Clark: 69
John Wood: 55
Michaela Gronewold/Autumn Voigt: 13 pts
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 0
Dayton: 6
Leathernecks: (0-11)
15) Indianapolis: 9
25) Quincy: 4
(Game 1)
15) Indianapolis: 3
25) Quincy: 12
(Game 2)
Hawks: (9-6)
Culver-Stockton: 1
MidAmerica Nazarene: 2
(Game 1 - 10 Innings)
Culver-Stockton: 2
MidAmerica Nazarene: 6
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (10-8, 0-2)
John Wood: 1
3) Mercer: 8
Trail Blazers: (5-2)
**College Softball**
Western Illinois: 3
Lipscomb: 1
Western Illinois: 0
Indiana: 1
(8 Innings)
Leathernecks: (7-12)
Quincy: 10
Walsh: 8
Quincy: 8
Trevecca: 4
Lady Hawks: (3-5)
**College Golf**
(Spring Break Invitational)
-- Culver-Stockton men finished 7th (Jon Roberson: T-13th, top individual)
-- Culver-Stockton women finished 8th (Lucy Clark: 5th, top individual)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Graceland: 3
Culver-Stockton: 0
25-22, 26-24, 25-17
Wildcats: (4-13, 2-4)
