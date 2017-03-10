Friday Sports Extra - March 10 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - March 10

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
The Scotland County seniors hoist the school's first state tournament trophy in any sport. The Scotland County seniors hoist the school's first state tournament trophy in any sport.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 Third Place*
5) Scotland County: 49
Oran: 41
Calesse Bair: 17 pts, 9 rebs
Chelsea Wood: 14 pts, 10 rebs
Abi Feeney: 11 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists, 5 steals
Lady Tigers: (28-2), outscored Oran 13-3 in third quarter (first state tournament trophy in any sport in school's history)


**College Basketball**

(MEN)
-- Region 24 Tournament
Lincoln: 81
John Wood: 66
Gabe McKenzie: 24 pts
Trail Blazers: (19-13)

(WOMEN)
-- Region 24 Tournament
Lewis & Clark: 69
John Wood: 55
Michaela Gronewold/Autumn Voigt: 13 pts


**College Baseball**

Western Illinois: 0
Dayton: 6
Leathernecks: (0-11)

15) Indianapolis: 9
25) Quincy: 4
(Game 1)

15) Indianapolis: 3
25) Quincy: 12
(Game 2)
Hawks: (9-6)

Culver-Stockton: 1
MidAmerica Nazarene: 2
(Game 1 - 10 Innings)

Culver-Stockton: 2
MidAmerica Nazarene: 6
(Game 2)
Wildcats: (10-8, 0-2)

John Wood: 1
3) Mercer: 8
Trail Blazers: (5-2)


**College Softball**

Western Illinois: 3
Lipscomb: 1

Western Illinois: 0
Indiana: 1
(8 Innings)
Leathernecks: (7-12)

Quincy: 10
Walsh: 8

Quincy: 8
Trevecca: 4
Lady Hawks: (3-5)


**College Golf**

(Spring Break Invitational)
-- Culver-Stockton men finished 7th (Jon Roberson: T-13th, top individual)
-- Culver-Stockton women finished 8th (Lucy Clark: 5th, top individual)


**College Volleyball, Men's**

Graceland: 3
Culver-Stockton: 0
25-22, 26-24, 25-17
Wildcats: (4-13, 2-4)

