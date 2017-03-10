Friday Sports Extra - March 10

The Scotland County seniors hoist the school's first state tournament trophy in any sport.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 Third Place*

5) Scotland County: 49

Oran: 41

Calesse Bair: 17 pts, 9 rebs

Chelsea Wood: 14 pts, 10 rebs

Abi Feeney: 11 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists, 5 steals

Lady Tigers: (28-2), outscored Oran 13-3 in third quarter (first state tournament trophy in any sport in school's history)





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

-- Region 24 Tournament

Lincoln: 81

John Wood: 66

Gabe McKenzie: 24 pts

Trail Blazers: (19-13)



(WOMEN)

-- Region 24 Tournament

Lewis & Clark: 69

John Wood: 55

Michaela Gronewold/Autumn Voigt: 13 pts





**College Baseball**



Western Illinois: 0

Dayton: 6

Leathernecks: (0-11)



15) Indianapolis: 9

25) Quincy: 4

(Game 1)



15) Indianapolis: 3

25) Quincy: 12

(Game 2)

Hawks: (9-6)



Culver-Stockton: 1

MidAmerica Nazarene: 2

(Game 1 - 10 Innings)



Culver-Stockton: 2

MidAmerica Nazarene: 6

(Game 2)

Wildcats: (10-8, 0-2)



John Wood: 1

3) Mercer: 8

Trail Blazers: (5-2)





**College Softball**



Western Illinois: 3

Lipscomb: 1



Western Illinois: 0

Indiana: 1

(8 Innings)

Leathernecks: (7-12)



Quincy: 10

Walsh: 8



Quincy: 8

Trevecca: 4

Lady Hawks: (3-5)





**College Golf**



(Spring Break Invitational)

-- Culver-Stockton men finished 7th (Jon Roberson: T-13th, top individual)

-- Culver-Stockton women finished 8th (Lucy Clark: 5th, top individual)





**College Volleyball, Men's**



Graceland: 3

Culver-Stockton: 0

25-22, 26-24, 25-17

Wildcats: (4-13, 2-4)