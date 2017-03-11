31st annual St. Patrick's Day parade brings community together - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

31st annual St. Patrick's Day parade brings community together

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Members walking in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down Main st. Members walking in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down Main st.
Even animals got in on the fun Even animals got in on the fun
Many businesses had parade floats Many businesses had parade floats
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Maine Street in Quincy was paved with people wearing green as they walked in the 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade brought out hundreds of people in the community to join in on the festivities. Local business and community members walked in the parade and tossed candy to children.

People watching the parade said it's nice to see the entire community come out.

“A lot of old friends that I got to see that I haven't seen for awhile and it was really nice to see them, you don't see that everyday," said Jim Tipton.

WGEM also took part in the fun and was able to meet and greet with people in the community.  

