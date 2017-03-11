Hannibal Fire Department installs free smoke alarms

Fire alarms used to put in homes around the city.

Seven people die every day from a home fire, 36 people suffer injuries every day as a result of home fires, and over $7 billion in property damage occurs every year, according to the American Red Cross.

The Hannibal Fire Department spent their Saturday morning raising fire safety awareness to residents.

House after house, Hannibal firefighters went throughout the Hannibal community checking and installing free smoke alarms.

"Smoke alarms is your number one key in that chain to try to stay alive," said Mark Kempker, Public Education Coordinator, Hannibal Fire Department.

Hannibal Fire Department partnered with the American Red Cross for the Home Safety Fire Campaign.

"Its gives us an opportunity to talk about, number one having two ways out of their resident, having an escape plan, having a meet place, practicing these things," said Kempker.

"In this area alone, there's probably been around five fires that's destroyed all the houses around without any warning," said Carlos Davis who received a smoke detector.

When it comes to fire safety, it really hit homes for Davis.

"It kills, I had a nephew die from a fire, so I know how important it is to have a alarm system, be alert and have some type of plan to evacuate just in case there is some type of fire," said Davis.

Kempker says fire alarms are the first tool in a line of defense against fires.

"Generally when you have a fire, and you here the alarm go off it's because there's smoke, and you have about two minutes to get out of your residence, on the average here in the city, we are on scene in around three to four minutes so that's about a minute or so where you are basically needing to do your own self rescue," he said.

Kempker said the key to fire safety is prevention and being prepared

The Hannibal Fire Department will come to your house and install alarms if you need them. For a link to set up an appointment call the Hannibal Fire Department at 573-221-0657 or the American Red Cross at 844-319-6560 then press 9.