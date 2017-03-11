Shooting in Lee County sends one person to the hospital

Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in Denmark, Iowa Saturday morning.

At 11:52 a.m., Sheriff Stacy Weber said deputies were called to 79 7th Street in Denmark for a man who was possibly shot.

Weber said a deputy heard about the shooting after stopping a family member on the road for speeding. The deputy later found out that the family member was speeding to the residence where the shooting occurred.

Weber said the deputy also discovered that a father was shot by his son.

Upon arrival, Weber said first responders located a man with two gunshot wounds.

Weber said the man was transported to University of Iowa Hospital by air-evac with serious injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody in Fort Madison, Weber said. Fort Madison Police Department transported him to the Juvenile Detention Center in Montrose, Iowa.

Weber said the juvenile will be charged with willful injury and additional charges may be filed at a later time.

The Denmark Fire and Rescue, Lee County EMS, Air Evac and the Lee County Attorney Ross Braden assisted at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation at this time.

Further information will be provided when it is available.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the victim and the suspect.