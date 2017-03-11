Showcase of Excellence celebrates young musicians

3,000 students from roughly 20 local schools showcased their talents Saturday afternoon.

The 25th annual Showcase of Excellence at Quincy High School featured performances from show choirs and jazz bands.

Students had the opportunity to attend clinics with music professionals. Event organizers say 25 years is an significant milestone for the event.

"To me, it's just so amazing that the Quincy community values their children, and they do that by showing up to events and supporting it financially, but they also come and sit in the seats," Kathi Dooley, Director of Music Education at QPS, said.

The event benefits the music and fine arts program at Quincy Public Schools.

Jazz Band Awards:

Jazz Band Overall Champion: Keokuk High School Jazz Band

Outstanding Soloist in a Jazz Band: Trenton Washburn, Keokuk High School

Outstanding Jazz Improvisation Soloist: Devin Osborne, Quincy High School