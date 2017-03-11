John Wood's McKenzie earns dual player of the year honors

Despite both the John Wood men's and women's basketball teams falling in the Region 24 semifinals on Friday, Saturday five from the programs earned all-conference honors.



After leading the men in scoring, sophomore and Canton product, Gabe McKenzie earned Region 24 Player of the Year honors as well as Mid West Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. McKenzie lead the Blazers with 17.4 points per game in his final season with the team and is the third John Wood player in the past four years to sweep both awards.



Additionally, McKenzie was named to the All-Region 24 and First Team All-Conference teams. Joining him on both All-Region 24 and Second Team All-Conference lists was sophomore Larry Plummer.



Freshman Aziz Fadika was also named to the Second Team All-Conference list.



For the John Wood women, Lexus Fox and Illini West product Michaela Gronewold both earne Second Team All-Conference honors while Fox was allso named to the All-Region 24 team.



Quincy Notre Dame product Shelby Connell and Autumn Voigt were listed as honorable mention candidates on the All-Region 24 team.

