Scotland County caps historic season with state trophy

Friday, as the Scotland County girls basketball team erased a 12 point deficit in the Class 2 third place game and raised their third place trophy into the Mizzou Area air, history was made for the Tigers as this group of girls became the first program in school history to claim a state tournament trophy.



"Their basketball I.Q. is through the roof and to be able to lead them to something like this for the first time in school history has been a pleasure," said head coach Cory Schultz.



"It's just so surreal being with everybody in the community and my teammates and my coaches, it's just so hard to describe," said senior guard Abi Feeney.



It was a dream realized after the this team handled all the pitfalls a basketball season can take.



"We've always just been trying to motivate each other to get here and we've went one step at a time," said Feeney.



"Even though that was painful I think that just made this win so much sweeter."



Oddly enough, a state tournament wasn't always the goal of the Tigers. In fact, what drove them to the final four was an even larger goal.



"We started the beginning of our career and one of our players said we wanted to get the people to be here for the girls game and not just the boys game and I'm sure they're all here for the girls games now!" declared Calesse Bair.



Safe to say after a two-loss season and third place finish at the state tournament, the Tigers have changed the culture in Memphis. But in the process, the Tigers have perhaps groomed the future of girls basketball in Scotland County, also.



"I've had a bunch of younger kids come up to me and say 'That's going to be us in six years!'" said Feeney.



"I think it's really cool that we get to inspire kids like that."



After 98 wins in four years and a state trophy to show for it, the Scotland County girls basketball team made sure they will have a life time of memories.









