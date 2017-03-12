Police arrest man after pulling out weapon in a local night club

Quincy Police arrested a man at a night club after drawing a knife on another person early Sunday morning.

Police said at 4:07 a.m., they went to the Complex night club at 906 Hampshire Street to assist with security during closing time.

When they arrived, police saw a man with a knife in his hand and appeared to go after another individual.

Police later identified him as 24-year-old Jordan Routt from Plainville, Illinois.

One officer drew his firearm, while the other drew a taser.

Both officers pointed the weapons at Routt and ordered him to drop the knife.

Routt at first ignored the officer's commands according to police but then put the knife in his pocket several seconds later.

Police then brought him to the ground and secured him in handcuffs.

After getting to his feet, police said he attempted to run away from the officers.

He was taken to the ground again and secured until he calmed down and could be transported to police headquarters.

During their investigation, police said Routt is on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 2012 burglary conviction in Adams County.

Police said Routt was booked for an unlawful use of a weapon by a felon before being placed in Adams County Jail.

No one was hurt or injured in the altercation Sunday morning.