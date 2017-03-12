Two arrested for meth production in Quincy

The Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call on the north side of Quincy early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the home on 2500 block of Shelts Lane in Quincy just before 6:00 a.m.

Once on scene, deputies arrested Charles Crosby, 33 of Liberty, Illinois on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said after further investigation, deputies found items related to meth production.

Deputies also arrested Cheryl Hayes, 51, of Ursa, Illinois inside the home for unlawful participation in meth production.

The sheriff's office said Crosby was also charged with unlawful participation in meth production.

Both Crosby and Hayes were placed in Adams County Jail with no bond pending a first court appearance.

West Central Illinois Drug Task Force and Adams County Ambulance Service assisted in the investigation.