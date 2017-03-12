Three teens trapped in vehicle after a rollover crash in Marion - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Three teens trapped in vehicle after a rollover crash in Marion County

Car rolled over in ditch on County Road 413 in Marion County.
Survival Flight taking off from County Road 413 after first responders extricated people from vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

First responders were dispatched to 413 County Road in Marion County for a crash Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they said a car was rolled over in a ditch with people trapped inside. 

In a crash report, officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole and overturned multiple times.  

Fire officials said three teenagers from Hannibal were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, two females and one male. 

All three teenagers suffered non-life threatening injuries according to officials. 

They said one male was taken by survival flight to Columbia University Hospital with moderate injuries and the other two females were transported by ambulance to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.  

Fire officials said it took them a while to get the teenagers out of the vehicle because there were active power lines on the vehicle. 

Crews had to use the jaws of life to extricate them from the vehicle. 

Officials said they had to turn off the power before getting them out. 

The crash report stated the two female teens were wearing safety devices but officials could not determine if the male was wearing one at the time of the crash. 

