Local fire department frustrated with old truck

Versailles fire truck that the department wants to replace

One rural fire department in Western Illinois says an old truck has caused headaches for years, and the issue is not getting resolved.

Versailles Fire Protection District bought the truck they call the "mini" brand new in 1976.

"It's just starting to have water leaks, the motor doesn't want to start sometimes." Chief James Logsdon said.

Firefighters spend several minutes trying to get the truck to start.

"We get the call, you go and it would come up and you try to start, then you're wasting time trying to start this thing, rather than start it, get your gear and go," Logsdon said."

With the 350 gallon water tank leaking 100 gallons a day, having enough water to fight fires is an issue. Captain Chuck Northcut said they use the truck mainly for brush fires, which if they aren't controlled quickly can cause serious damage.

"It can spread to standing structures, houses and homes and displace people out of their own property, let alone the property damage," Northcut said. "It can be thousands to millions of dollars."

For the small community of Versailles, having a fully functioning fire department is very important for residents.

"You can't get too good of equipment," resident Howard Curtis said. "They need all the help they can get. You can only do as good as the equipment you got."

But with only $15,000 a year in operating budget, they have to rely on grants, which they haven't gotten.

"We've applied for FEMA grants for the last four years," Logsdon said.

And they still don't know why.

"We get kicked out for whatever reasons, we don't know," Logsdon added.

Now they continue to re-apply in hopes the grant will come through. Fire officials say a new truck would cost $175,000 and would need a grant in order to make the purchase.