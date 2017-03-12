Mary Lincoln program takes over Quincy History Museum

Residents got a history lesson about the life of Mary Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln's wife.

Guest speaker and author Stacy Pratt McDermott spoke about her book titled "Mary Lincoln: Southern Girl, Northern Woman." She spent 20 years of her life studying Lincoln and said she's debunked some famous myths about her and shared her top 10 favorite things about the former first lady.

"Mary was not a perfect person. She was like all people, she was human," McDermott said. "She had good sides and bad sides and a little bit of everything in between. I just wanted to portray her in neutral light, but also let her voice come through a little bit as well."

Sundays program was to celebrate Women's History Month.

