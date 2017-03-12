Baldwin Elementary Students take flight over local businesses

A student gets into an airplane during the event.

A pilot and three students take a photo outside of the plane.

A student looks out the window of the airplane.

Baldwin Elementary students soared to new heights Sunday afternoon with Junior Achievement.

A business lesson in mid-air.

Baldwin Elementary got an extra lesson on non-school day with a flight over Quincy.

Some students got the chance to fly for the first time, getting an aerial view of businesses in the city.

"Getting to fly in an airplane and learn about them adds this awe element and this awesome element for those young students that get to partake in this," Denise Damron, the district manager of Junior Achievement, said.

A volunteer with Junior Achievement took time out of his Sunday to organize the event and give students a special experience.

"About 80% of the kids in the class had never even been in a plane, so this is the first time that they'll actually be able to fly in a plane," Scott Davis, a volunteer instructor for Junior Achievement, said. "And it's fun for the family, something they're going to remember for the rest of their lives.

On Sunday, the sky was the students' classroom, and organizers said it was a one-of-a-kind learning experience.

"Seeing the important different aspects of Quincy: the interstate, the river," Damron said. "Different elements that really make Quincy unique and make Quincy the business hub of our local area as well."

Parents hope it inspired their children to push themselves out of their comfort zones.

"I hope he can learn that he can do anything that he puts his mind to, and if he wants to fly, he doesn't have any reason to be afraid of it," Angel Miranda, a Baldwin parent, said.