Misfit Maestro: Gravina finds magic in sixth season at WIU

With the sound of a buzzer and the swish of a game-tying three with no time left, the dead and buried Western Illinois women's basketball team found new life in the Summit League Tournament Championship game which would propel the Leathernecks to an overtime win and an NCAA Tournament automatic bid.



"Every coach dreams of going to the big dance," said Western Illinois head coach JD Gravina.



"There were times in my life where I questioned if I would ever get that opportunity. I'm just thankful to this group of girls and this school because they gave us an opportunity to live a dream come true."



The last time the Leathernecks earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 1995 almost all of the current players on the team had yet to be born. But After inheriting a nine-win team six years ago, slowly but surely, things have changed in Western Hall under Gravina.



"I think it's been a lot of culture building," said Gravina.



"I think every kid that has played here can take some credit can take some credit for that culture building very slowly one year at a time. It kind of all came to fruition this year."



"This is what most student athletes dream of being at, being a a D-I program and being the the NCAA Tournament," said junior guard Taylor Hanneman.



That is not to say it has been easy for Gravina or his players because the recruiting trail can be a tough road to travel. But where others saw defects, Gravina saw potential in recruits.



"I feel like we're a bunch of players who were under-recruiting out of high school and under-appreciated at their previous colleges," he said.



"So, to put all of us misfits and to achieve something great has just made it even more special."



Western Illinois is still waiting to find out where it will play and its seed. The Leathernecks will learn their destination Monday during the selection show on ESPN at 6:00pm.





