Homeowners rush to refinance ahead of possible interest rate hike

A decision by the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates is setting off a rush to refinance

If you are thinking about refinancing your mortgage, experts say you need to start now if you want to save money.

Experts predicted the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates by the end of the month, with an announcement on their decision planned for Wednesday, which is leading to a surge in mortgages.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, refinance volume was up 5% last week.

Local mortgage bankers said there is time to refinance before the expected rate hike.

"They are forecasting that rates will be going up in the future," said mortgage banker Nicole Sawin of LeaderOne Financial. "So if it is financially beneficial, you might as well take a look at it, and see how much money it can save you because in the long run it could save you a lot of money."

She also said it's important to go through the same steps as you did when you originally got your mortgage when you apply to refinance.

Here are some additional tips for those looking to refinance their home: