Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner visits Quincy; talks economy and business

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made a stop in Quincy Monday at Phibro Animal Health to talk about the economy, budget and how to grow businesses.

He also said he wants to see more economic growth.

The governor also stopped by Prince Agri-Products Monday morning addressing infrastructure improvements to bring in more jobs.

Rauner said the company is dealing with too many regulations in order to build and improve.

The company wants to build a rail line around the business, but Rauner said the company is being held back by red tape.

"We were visiting to see how we can help Prince expand," Rauner said. "There's an opportunity to expand their rail line and link here and it could bring even more jobs here to Quincy and western Illinois. That is our number one priority is to help businesses grow and create more jobs."

He also said tax reform will benefit this company and others across the state.

He said the best way to get out of the budget mess at the state level, is to build from within.

"The key to having long term balanced budgets is to have more economic growth," Rauner said. "We have to grow our way out of our problems. We will never be able to tax our way out of our problems and we can't just cut our way out. We need to grow, and that's what we are here to talk about today."

Rauner said there is too much politics involved right now and the budget should have been passed 18 months ago.

Rauner also stopped at Sprout's Inn in Quincy. He met with people and answered questions.