Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner visits Quincy; talks economy and business

A Florida man arrested for an an armed carjacking in Hannibal was released because of "cooperation issues with the alleged victim", according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
A Florida man arrested for an an armed carjacking in Hannibal was released because of "cooperation issues with the alleged victim", according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
A 3-year-old child was injured Tuesday evening in a forklift accident in rural Knox County, according to Sheriff Robert Becker.More >>
A 3-year-old child was injured Tuesday evening in a forklift accident in rural Knox County, according to Sheriff Robert Becker.More >>
U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) released a statement Wednesday morning after the shooting in Virginia that left multiple people injured.More >>
U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood (IL-18) released a statement Wednesday morning after the shooting in Virginia that left multiple people injured.More >>
Lawmakers representing residents in the Tri-States are reacting this morning to news of a shooting that left a Congressman and several others injured.More >>
Lawmakers representing residents in the Tri-States are reacting this morning to news of a shooting that left a Congressman and several others injured.More >>
Road work and projects are in full swing across the Tri-States and state troopers are urging drivers to be extra cautious in work zones. As always, Troopers will be looking out for speeding in these areas.More >>
Road work and projects are in full swing across the Tri-States and state troopers are urging drivers to be extra cautious in work zones. As always, Troopers will be looking out for speeding in these areas.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a "physical altercation" left a person with possible life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in New London, Missouri.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a "physical altercation" left a person with possible life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in New London, Missouri.More >>
Ammonia may remain in Hannibal's water longer than voters wanted according to the Board of Public Works.More >>
Ammonia may remain in Hannibal's water longer than voters wanted according to the Board of Public Works.More >>
Gov. Kim Reynolds says she hopes to cover a state budget shortfall by pulling $50 million from the state's economic emergency fund avoiding the need to call lawmakers back in a special session to make spending...More >>
Gov. Kim Reynolds says she hopes to cover a state budget shortfall by pulling $50 million from the state's economic emergency fund avoiding the need to call lawmakers back in a special session to make spending cuts.More >>