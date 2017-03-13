Police identify man who they say was shot by son

The home where police say Mark Richers was shot by his son.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man who they believe was shot by his son Saturday morning in Denmark, Iowa.

In a press release, Sheriff Stacy Weber stated Mark Richers, 58, was in stable condition in University of Iowa Hospitals.

Weber stated that during the investigation, deputies discovered Richers was shot by his 13-year-old son. First responders found Richers with two gunshot wounds. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals in serious condition.

The son was charged with willful injury and was put in the Southeast Iowa Detention Center pending a court appearance.