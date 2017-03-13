Police identify man who they say was shot by son - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police identify man who they say was shot by son

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
The home where police say Mark Richers was shot by his son. The home where police say Mark Richers was shot by his son.
DENMARK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Lee County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man who they believe was shot by his son Saturday morning in Denmark, Iowa.

In a press release, Sheriff Stacy Weber stated Mark Richers, 58, was in stable condition in University of Iowa Hospitals.

Weber stated that during the investigation, deputies discovered Richers was shot by his 13-year-old son. First responders found Richers with two gunshot wounds. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals in serious condition.

The son was charged with willful injury and was put in the Southeast Iowa Detention Center pending a court appearance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.