McDonough County approves bridge replacement

Bridge in McDonough County that is set to be replaced.

McDonough County is working with townships to replace much needed bridges. A bridge in Mound Township, south of Bushnell just off of Route 41 has been approved by the county to be replaced.

County Engineer Tom Hickman says the project is funded through the county aid fund, which is a program from the state. The county and township will each pay 10% of the project, while the state will pick up 80% of the bill.

Hickman says they can't replace as many as they want because of the lack of state funding.

"It's limited, the funds are limited," Hickman said. "We've been trying to get that increased, but you know the state of Illinois, that's just not there right now."

Hickman says they also have to wait to do more bridges because of funding.

"We only get probably our allotment is about half of what it would take to replace a bridge a year, an annual allotment," Hickman added. "We kind of have to wait, save that up a little bit and do one every couple of years."

Hickman says the biggest issue is the bridge can't hold heavy farm equipment and some school buses.

In total the bridge is expected to cost $250,000 and is expected to be completed by next summer.

