Snow accumulates in part of the Tri-States

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Snow plow on U.S. 136 Monday afternoon Snow plow on U.S. 136 Monday afternoon
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

While most of us saw some snow, it actually stuck in some parts of the Tri-States Monday.

Snow was covering the ground just east of Macomb. The Snow fell for most of the morning into early afternoon. 

Crews were out laying down salt on the roads to keep the roads from freezing over later.
 

