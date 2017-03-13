Local church to repair 106-year-old organ - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local church to repair 106-year-old organ

Posted:
Several parts of the organ are not working. Several parts of the organ are not working.
Charlotte Stroot plays the organ at St. Rose. Charlotte Stroot plays the organ at St. Rose.
One of the stained glass windows at St. Rose. One of the stained glass windows at St. Rose.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The 106-year-old organ at St. Rose of Lima in Quincy still sounds beautiful, but organist Charlotte Stroot said it has its issues.

"There were some parts of the console particularly that were being held together with masking tape," Stroot said. "And as the years went on, sometimes you're playing along, and a note, you'll press the key and it won't stop playing."

St. Rose of Lima is embarking upon a fundraiser, including a St. Patrick's Day dinner on Friday, to install a low-maintenance system in the organ.

The price of the repairs is roughly $120,000.

However, church officials said it's necessary.

"As a musician, I could sing by myself a cappella," Fr. Robert Fromageot, the assistant pastor at St. Rose, said. "But when an organ accompanies, it adds a certain joy. It's like adding harmony to a melody."

Church members said the organ is more than just a part of the mass for those sitting in the pews; It's also an important part of Quincy's culture.

"Having lived in Quincy all my life, history is very much a part of the town, the buildings, the architecture and of course all the musical organizations," Stroot said.

Preserving culture, they said, means paying it forward.

"It's very important to have both: to really have that desire to pass it on and to preserve and maintain what we have and also to teach through example the younger generation what they are receiving," Fr. Fromageot said.

If you are interesting in giving to the church, please send donations to the following address:

St. Rose of Lima Parish

1009 N. 8th St.

Quincy, IL 62301

