Residents address concerns to Governor Rauner in Quincy

The governor of Illinois made a stop in Quincy Monday. Gov. Bruce Rauner heard from residents about their concerns for the state.

Some residents feel like the governor is doing his best to get things done in Springfield. But others said there are things he needs to work on.

Lunch at Sprout's Inn and the chance to meet the governor.

Retired teacher Marilyn Walker made her voice heard about what she wants changed.

"I was trying to find out why the teachers are penalized for social security from our husbands who have passed and also when we had our own work record," Walker said.

The governor told Walker that he will look into it.

"I'm sure he's trying, but it's very difficult in today's world because there is a lot of things that are wrong," Walker said.

The governor also made a stop at Prince Agri-Products, addressing people in a town hall meeting. Rauner says he wants to improve local schools and help teachers.

"I want to move us up so that we are properly funding our schools and supporting our teachers in every community, especially our rural districts that don't have the property tax wealth to put into schools," Rauner said. "The state should be stepping up and doing more."



Some people say they understand the governor's frustrations with the budget stalemate.

"It's so difficult to come up against Michael Madigan when he won't budge an inch," resident Anne Mays said.

The governor says he wants to make change in government, job growth, and tax reform.

Local economic developers say the words were encouraging, but they want to see it happen.

"At some point there has to be movement," Angela Caldwell, Director of Workforce Development said. "So everything that the governor had to say today sounded real good, but the thing is, let's get it done."

Rauner said a balanced budget should be coming soon.

He said the Senate passed a property tax freeze bill which will allow local governments to vote on property tax decisions.

He said that's one example of how the state is moving in the right direction.