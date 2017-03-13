Restaurant opens at Quincy Airport

Signs of patriotism were on display throughout Quincy on Wednesday. Quincy High School Football team in partnership with the Quincy Exchange Club, put up more than 200 American flags on community members lawns in honor of Flag Day.More >>
On any given night there are around 48,000 homeless veterans in America, according to The Tri-State Veterans Community Project. To help decrease that number, they are partnering with 2x4's for Hope to build a tiny homes veterans village.More >>
Fire officials say a shed north of Quincy caught fire after it was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A UPS employee opened fire at one of the company's package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers and then himself as officers closed in and workers ran frantically into the streets, police and company officials said.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was among multiple people shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials said.More >>
A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his car rolled east of Quincy, according to police.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing Tuesday was found safe.More >>
A Florida man arrested for an an armed carjacking in Hannibal was released because of "cooperation issues with the alleged victim", according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
A 3-year-old child was injured Tuesday evening in a forklift accident in rural Knox County, according to Sheriff Robert Becker.More >>
