Restaurant opens at Quincy Airport

There's a new restaurant in Quincy Regional Airport.

The Blue Haven Cafe is now open and owner Lisa Mintle says the restaurant has been in the making since last June. Mintle says they have been very busy and she hopes people who are not flying come by to eat also.

"It's something I've always wanted to do. I started out here years ago, this was my first waitress job. I worked for Wilma Uppinghouse way back in the 80's. From there I've worked at a few different restaurants and just something I've always wanted to do. And the opportunity became available," said Mintle.

The Blue Haven Cafe will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.