Palmyra's Nix becomes latest John Wood addition

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Savannah Nix is the latest area athlete to overcome adversity for a shot at competing at the next level.



The Palmyra senior has bounced back from a pair of significant knee injuries to get an opportunity to continue her basketball career.



Nix signed on with the John Wood women's basketball program Monday afternoon.



"It's kind of a dream come true which sounds cheesy and typical. But after the past two years, and two surgeries, I kind of put it behind me and I didn't really know if it was going to be a possibility," Nix said.



"I didn't think I was even going to get to play my senior year. To get this chance it's everything I imagined."



Nix joins a local heavy Trail Blazer recruiting class which already includes Monroe City's Asjia Troy, Clark County's Tressa Campbell, and Alaina Vance from Central-Southeastern.