Residents learn how to spot severe weather after EF-1 tornado struck

Ironically, a week after an EF-1 tornado caused some significant damage in the area, especially in Shelby County, Missouri, Tri-state residents learned Monday night just how important it is to spot severe weather.



Roughly 120 people, mostly from Illinois and Missouri, attended Monday night's storm spotter class at John Wood Community College in Quincy.



The WGEM stormtrak weather team opened the event and Meteorologist Jim Kramper with the National Weather Service in St. Louis taught the audience how to spot a tornado versus other forms of severe weather. Information from spotters is relayed to the NWS which helps protect the public in emergencies.



Attendees were also able to buy weather radios and get information on how to prepare for severe storms.