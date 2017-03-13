Residents learn how to spot severe weather after EF-1 tornado st - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Residents learn how to spot severe weather after EF-1 tornado struck

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
Meteorologist Jim Kramper with the National Weather Service in St. Louis hosts a storm spotters class at John Wood Community College Meteorologist Jim Kramper with the National Weather Service in St. Louis hosts a storm spotters class at John Wood Community College

Ironically, a week after an EF-1 tornado caused some significant damage in the area, especially in Shelby County, Missouri, Tri-state residents learned Monday night just how important it is to spot severe weather.

Roughly 120 people, mostly from Illinois and Missouri, attended Monday night's storm spotter class at John Wood Community College in Quincy.

The WGEM stormtrak weather team opened the event and Meteorologist Jim Kramper with the National Weather Service in St. Louis taught the audience how to spot a tornado versus other forms of severe weather. Information from spotters is relayed to the NWS which helps protect the public in emergencies.

Attendees were also able to buy weather radios and get information on how to prepare for severe storms.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.