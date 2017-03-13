Monroe City's Gottman takes aim at Hannibal-LaGrange

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Monroe City's Michaela Gottman is taking aim at competing at the college level.



Gottman pledged to continue shooting with the Hannibal-LaGrange shooting sports team Monday afternoon.



Gottman first gained the attention of the Trojan coaches by trying out for the team as a junior in high school.



"It was pretty nerve-racking. I was pretty nervous for it. But in shooting you have to stay calm and just focus on what you're doing and that's what I did," Gottman said.



"It was awesome. I was just really excited about it."



According to HLGU head coach Nathan Hammock, "For a junior in high school she shot extremely well and I was ready to sign her. Then she told me she was a junior and I knew I had to wait at least another year. So I've been in contact with her since last summer."



Gottman will compete in three events including sporting clays, trap and skeet shooting in Hannibal.