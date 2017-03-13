Aldermen to take closer look at buying new street sweeper

A look at the sign from street view. The owners want residents to see it past the extended building.

A sign for Pollock, Ennis & Heck hangs in front of the building. The tabled sign would go in place of this one.

A plan to buy a new street sweeper for Quincy's Central Services department will have a second look.

At Monday's city council meeting, officials said the city's current street sweeper is old and needed to be replaced. Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte brought a plan to pay off the new sweeper over the next four fiscal years. Conte said it was to make sure there was money available for other projects like sewer repairs.

Some aldermen felt, since cash is available now, the city should pay for it in full instead of paying interest and just delay any projects that aren't necessary now.

"You can defer maintenance as long as you'd like to I suppose, but at some point in time you have to step up and replace the sewers and the problems we have at the waste water plant in my opinion," Conte responded.

Alderman decided to send the measure to finance committee to be reviewed. Council also delayed a vote on the signage concern for Pollock, Ennis & Heck at 608 Vermont. The zoning board of appeals denied the request for a 32 square foot sign because it's size is nearly double what's allowed in the downtown district.

Those for the sign said it's to allow people to find the business more easily as it sits back 11 feet behind the next building. A zoning official said a sign placed on the east side of the building can still be seen by those crossing 6th street.

Alderman tabled the measure for one more week. Council also approved an amended ordinance giving $20,000 to Woodland Cemetery to cover costs for necessary repairs.