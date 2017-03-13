Selection Monday: WIU draws Florida State in NCAA Tournament

With their ticket to the big dance already punched all that was left for the Western Illinois women's basketball team was a selection show watch party Monday night and some waiting.



About 20 minutes on ESPN's selection show the Leathernecks' name was finally called as cheers from the team and fans filled Western Hall.



"I saw that name, Western Illinois, pop up on the selection show and it about moved me to tears," said head coach JD Gravina.



"I'm just excited for this group. I told them that nothing about the show or the NCAA Tournament can take away from this dream come true."



Western Illinois will have a tough road ahead of it after it drew the 14-seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will play three-seed Florida State in the first round.



"I think going into this we knew any team we were going to play was going to be tough," said 2017 Summit League Player of the Year Emily Clemens.



"A three-seed obviously speaks for itself but we're ready for the challenge. We're definitely the underdogs and we're going to embrace that roll."



Western Illinois has faced stiff competition earlier in the season with a loss to Big East Champions Marquette and lost by just three on the road to Mizzou.



"I think that experience at Mizzou where we gave ourselves a chance to win that game (will help). I think they were a six seed in the (NCAA) tournament so we know we can play at that level."



Though not much is ever really expected out of a 14-seed, Western Illinois is riding an 11-game winning streak and doesn't want that to end any time soon.



"I don't believe many people have believed in us throughout this entire season and in this program," said junior guard Taylor Hanneman.



"So I think that this could be the season, this could be the team that really does allow people to start believing in us again."



A win over Florida State would almost certainly turn doubters into believers as Western Illinois hopes to become this season's Cinderella team.



"The tournament, it's March. Crazy things happen," said Clemens.



Western Illinois' first round game against the Seminoles tips off Friday at 6:30p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN2.



