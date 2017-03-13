Adams County officials still looking to pay off new ambulance ba - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County officials still looking to pay off new ambulance bay

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Work stopped for the day where the new Adams County Ambulance Bay will be located. Work stopped for the day where the new Adams County Ambulance Bay will be located.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Recent good weather has kept construction of the new Adams County Ambulance bay on track, but how to pay for it is still up in the air.

At Monday's finance committee, officials said a $120,000 donation from Blessing Hospital and another funding source are in, but the county still has an additional $800,000 to make up. Members said while bonding is an option, they worry it wouldn't be cost effective for tax payers.

"Without a bond because of the fees and everything that would be associated with it, it would be that we'd look at the increase to our Ambulance tax levee," Matt Obert said. "It would possibly be $200,000 to $250,000 a year over a three to four year period."

Obert said that comes out to around a two cent increase per $100 of assessed value. As for the building itself, officials said the steel cast building should be delivered this week and go up soon. Weather permitting, the building is set to open June 1st.

