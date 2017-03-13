Local business reacts to Illinois minimum wage increase proposal

CEO MIke Nobis noted that he is not in favor of the fifteen dollar an hour minimum wage.

There's yet another push in Illinois to reach a minimum wage of $15 an hour-- more than double the current federal minimum wage.

Local business owners said on Monday that a big jump in minimum wage would leave customers paying for it.

Mike Nobis is the CEO of JK Creative Printers and Mailing in Quincy, and he noted that the business effects of a minimum wage increase would be felt by everyone, not just business owners.

"The cost of living would go way up." Nobis noted. "You've got to realize also not only does just the payroll go up, but all the other fees, and all the other taxes that go along with it."

Nobis added that while he currently doesn't have anyone receiving the minimum wage of $8.25 an hour, he believes that such an increase would result in higher paychecks for everyone, not just minimum wage workers.

"If that is now the floor and the basis for all unskilled workers, what is that going to do for competition for those who are the skilled workers?" Nobis asked. "Are we now talking about twenty, twenty-five, thirty dollars an hour?"

Kathy Boll has worked at JK Creative for 11 years, and she said that while a wage increase might make sense for places like Chicago, it could really hurt the rest of the state.

"Smaller towns, it's gonna really have a bad impact on." Boll said. "Where as the bigger cities I could see where it would help them out."

Regardless of location, Nobis noted that continuing to raise the minimum wage will only result in fewer and fewer people being able to get work.

"You can have fifteen dollars an hour." Nobis said. "Sixteen, seventeen dollars an hour all you want, but if you can't find a job because no one is offering you jobs, it's zero."

The state minimum wage in Missouri is $7.70 an hour, while in Iowa, it is $7.25 an hour.